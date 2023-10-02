Bills take the throne, Bengals have no bite, Mac Jones isn't it | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

2:10 - Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills: A statement win for Buffalo.

9:10 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans: It's too late to bench Joe Burrow now.

15:45 - Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets: Jets come up short despite a monumental effort.

19:05 - New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys: The Pats roster isn't good enough and it's Bill Belichick's fault.

23:10 - Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars: Falcons might be the most average team in the NFL.

26:30 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints: The Buccaneers are ready to take advantage of a weak NFC South.

29:10 - Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers: Fitz came away feeling worse about both teams after this game.

30:55 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans: Houston appears to have made all the right moves this offseason.

34:20 - Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts: Fitz came away feeling better about both teams from this game.

37:40 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers: Frank is tired of Josh McDaniels.

41:50 - Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles: Washington kept this impressively close.

45:40 - Arizona Cardinals @ San Fransisco 49ers: The 49ers may be the most dominant team in the NFL so far.

48:20 - Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears: It's time for sweeping changes in Chicago.

51:55 - Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns: The new-look Ravens passing attack looks like it's finally coming together.

56:20 - Monday night preview: Frank and Fitz both feel confident in Seattle heading into this game against the Giants.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”