Bills signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per reports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills might no longer have an MVP-caliber receiver on the roster, but they are reportedly bringing in an MVS.

Veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign a one-year contract with Buffalo, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling spent the past two seasons playing for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He made 63 receptions for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in 33 games, with 21 starts for the Chiefs. In five postseason games, he had 15 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns, including one in last year’s Super Bowl. Over four previous seasons with the Packers, he compiled 123 catches, 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 games.

At 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Valdes-Scantling provides a bigger target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, similar to recent draft pick Keon Coleman.

In seeking to replace Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and fellow starter Gabe Davis, the Bills also signed veterans Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool in free agency.

Career receptions for #Bills WRs over 6-2:



MVS 186

Chase Claypool 175

Mack Hollins 131

Keon Coleman 115*

*College



Career Josh Allen completions to WRs over 6-2: 58

(35 of those were his rookie season) — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 14, 2024

