Bills S Damar Hamlin collapses and is given CPR on the field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals

Multiple Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players gathered around in extreme concern as Bills safety Damar Hamlin was down on the field being helped by athletic trainers after he collapsed on the field after a tackle.

Hamlin took a big hit in the chest area on a tackle in the first quarter of Buffalo's game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin got hit by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins as Higgins ran upfield after a catch. Hamlin got up, then suddenly collapsed.

Reporters at the stadium said Hamlin was given CPR on the field. More than 15 minutes passed from the time Hamlin collapsed to when he was taken off the field. A little after 10 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN said on the broadcast that the game was suspended for the night, without an immediate update on whether or when the game would be played.

The NFL put out a statement that said, in part, that Hamlin was in critical condition at a local hospital.

NFL statement says Bills safety Damar Hamlin in "critical condition" at local hospital. No words. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5KvZWpN4Wp — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 3, 2023

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

After the injury, both coaches met with the on-field officials. At about 9:17 p.m. Eastern, a little more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed, officials said the game was temporarily suspended. Both teams headed back to the locker room.

The call on whether to postpone or continue the game was up to the NFL and specifically commissioner Roger Goodell, ESPN said. ESPN showed footage of Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor taking turns talking on a cell phone outside of the locker rooms underneath the stadium, then sharing a brief hug. Shortly after, the report came that the game was suspended.

It was a frightening situation. ESPN showed several players, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who were obviously emotional over what they had seen. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was in tears on the field.

Several #Bills players are in great distress. At least 10 trainers from both teams are working on Hamlin. An ambulance is being brought on the field. ... A replay has just shown that Hamlin collapsed on the field. This is an absolutely horrifying situation. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 3, 2023

An ambulance came on the field. Reporters, including ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, said Hamlin was getting CPR on the field. After a long delay, Hamlin was put on a backboard and loaded into the ambulance. As the ambulance left the field, the Bills took a knee in prayer.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” a somber Kurt Warner said on the NFL Radio broadcast.

Hamlin, who is 24 years old, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh. He became a starter in Week 3 this season and has been a starter for the Bills since then.