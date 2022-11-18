Bills rule out Gregory Rousseau, Tre’Davius White, Tremaine Edmunds vs. Browns

As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills get set for battle in Detroit due to weather this weekend, head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out three of his defensive starters. Heading to Michigan, cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau will not suit up for the Bills.

With their season hanging on life support, this is good news for the Browns as they are in desperate need of rattling off two straight games before Deshaun Watson returns to the field against the Houston Texans. This team, however, has not capitalized in recent weeks. Can they take advantage this time around?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire