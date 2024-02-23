Advertisement

NFL sets 2024 salary cap: Space every team has (including the Bills)

Nick Wojton
NFL teams must deal with all kinds of deadlines, and there’s no more important deadline than the one which signifies the new league year. In 2024, that hits on Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00 p.m. EST. When that happens, all NFL teams must be at or under the new salary cap.

On Friday, the NFL made this statement:

The NFL announced today that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4 million per club, with an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4 million per club, or more than $10.5 billion league-wide.

The unprecedented $30 million increase per club in this year’s Salary Cap is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.

This will give some teams the freedom to start stacking their boards with potential free agents, as the money is flowing. For other teams, it will be a case of despondent window-shopping as they just scramble to get under that cap number.

Per OverTheCap.com, here is how every NFL teams stands in terms of salary cap space now. Here, we are using Effective Cap Space, which is a team’s salary cap number after signing at least 51 players and its rookie class. Our team-by-team list, including the Bills, goes from the most to the least cap space available; totals in parentheses represent negative amounts:

1. Washington Commanders: $75,200,334

(Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)
2. New England Patriots: $74,150,547

(Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)
3. Chicago Bears: $68,261,422

(Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
4. Tennessee Titans: $72,534,425

(Syndication: The Tennessean)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: $66,589,822

(Syndication: The Enquirer)
6. Indianapolis Colts: $68,101,486

(Syndication: The Indianapolis Star)
7. Houston Texans: $64,146,627

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
8. Detroit Lions: $55,919,783

(Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
9. Arizona Cardinals: $43,921,413

(Syndication: Arizona Republic)
10. Las Vegas Raiders: $44,042,787

(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
11. Los Angeles Rams: $41,304,014

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $42,393,295

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
13. Carolina Panthers: $38,109,136

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
14. Atlanta Falcons: $32,656,337

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
15. Minnesota Vikings: $32,722,495

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
16. New York Giants: $25,029,144

(Syndication: The Record)
17. Philadelphia Eagles: $28,036,979

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
18. Kansas City Chiefs: $24,943,988

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
19. Jacksonville Jaguars: $20,490,160

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
20. Baltimore Ravens: $14,767,202

Lamar Jackson John Harbaugh
(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

21. New York Jets: $10,461,852

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
22. Seattle Seahawks: $7,896,500

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
23. Green Bay Packers: $3,618,981

(Syndication: PackersNews)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: $3,667,123

(Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)
25. San Francisco 49ers: ($2,457,384)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
26. Cleveland Browns: ($7,402,777)

(Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal)
27. Dallas Cowboys: ($11,235,299)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
28. Denver Broncos: ($14,491,278)

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)
29. Los Angeles Chargers: ($31,701,443)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
30. Miami Dolphins: ($46,264,056)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
31. New Orleans Saints: ($44,147,582)

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
32. Buffalo Bills: ($45,004,553)

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)
