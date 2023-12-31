Bills officially activate DaQuan Jones from injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills officially have defensive tackle DaQuan Jones back in their lineup ahead of facing the New England Patriots in Week 17.

Jones was activated from the team’s injured reserve list ahead of hosting the Patriots (4-11) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:

On Thursday, the Bills (9-6) released offensive lineman Germain Ifedi in what appeared to be a transaction to open a roster space. Most assumed Jones would be taking that place, which has now happened.

Jones, 31, has 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss this season in four games played. He sustained a pectoral injury which kept him sidelined most of the year.

At the time of his injury, Pro Football Focus graded Jones an excellent 90.5 overall mark. That was their fifth-best defensive tackle grade in the NFL at the time.

