Bills have NFL high three players claimed on waiver wire
The Buffalo Bills ended up having multiple players picked up by other teams on the waiver wire after they were left off the 53-man roster.
In total, the Bills had three players that were grabbed. That tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most among any NFL team.
The full rundown of those three can be found below:
S Zayne Anderson
Acquired by Bills: Free agency 2023
New team: Green Bay Packers
OL Nick Broeker
Acquired by Bills: 2023 NFL draft (Round 7)
New team: Houston Texans
CB Alex Austin
Acquired by Bills: 2023 NFL draft (Round 7)
New team: Houston Texas