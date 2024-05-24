Bills’ Josh Allen inadvertently started a NFL-NBA debate on ESPN

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was simply being asked a fun question at OTAs and it started a debate on ESPN’s morning program “Get Up.”

The show is centered around… debate.

But this offseason episode went off the rails a little. NFL analyst Robert Griffin III and NBA analyst Austin Rivers went at it.

Griffin thought Allen could do it. Rivers did not.

The segment on Allen and basketball can be found below:

Robert Griffin III: "Listen, Austin, your comment was very disrespectful in the very beginning to football players, but that's neither here nor there." After Austin Rivers points out Charlie Ward won the Heisman and then went on to only be a backup point guard in the NBA, RGIII… pic.twitter.com/h6xPkZR8qP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire