Josh Allen debates if he could play basketball in the NBA (video)

On occasion, there is a crossover between football and basketball. We’ve seen a few times that a true athlete can do both.

Look no further than second-round rookie receiver for the Bills, Keon Coleman. While Buffalo selected him out of Florida State in the 2024 NFL draft, Coleman saw minutes on the Michigan State basketball team before his college transfer.

In terms of Bills quarterback Josh Allen? He doesn’t sound too sold on his ability to do that.

Allen said he thinks he could put in a couple of minutes on the court in the NBA. But Allen didn’t really admit it until he was pressed a bit.

What do you think? Could Allen hit the hardwood?

His thoughts can be found in the clip below:

