Bills hold tryout with five players including WR Isaiah Ford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills are getting their first look at their 2021 NFL draft class and other first-year players at rookie minicamp this weekend. But there’s a couple of others joining in on the fun, too.

The team announced that five players are having tryouts as well. That group includes:

  • WR Isaiah Ford

  • LB Joe Giles-Harris

  • DL Nazair Jones

  • DL Eddie Vanderdoes

  • QB Zach Smith

It was previously reported that Smith was having a tryout. He transferred from Baylor to Tulsa where he played in 2020. The four others are newly revealed.

Ford has recently played for both the Patriots and Dolphins and is the most experienced of the bunch, who mostly has played out of the slot. Giles-Harris appeared in nine games for the Vikings last season, while Vanderdoes and Jones haven’t appeared in a game since 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Related

Buffalo Bills sign five rookie draft picks

PODCAST: Top takeaways from Bills offseason

Buffalo Bills have 'forgiving' schedule, says NFL.com

6 Bills appear in Sports Illustrated's 'Greatest Draft of All-Time'

Recommended Stories

  • Report: WFT will not have tryout players at rookie minicamp after positive COVID-19 test

    While Washington will conduct a rookie minicamp this weekend, it will not have tryout players in attendance. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, one of the Football Team’s tryout players tested positive for COVID-19. That led Washington to a decision to move forward with minicamp with only draft picks and players eligible to participate from [more]

  • Kyle Sloter participating in Bears’ rookie minicamp as tryout player

    The Bears are having Kyle Sloter join Justin Fields at quarterback during their rookie minicamp this weekend, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Sloter is with the team as a tryout player. The Raiders released him April 15, and he has remained a free agent. Sloter spent time on the Bears’ practice squad [more]

  • Kelvin Benjamin is expected at Giants rookie minicamp as tryout player

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman picked wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin with the 28th selection in the 2014 draft and now he’s giving him an opportunity to resume his playing career. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Benjamin is expected to take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Benjamin was with the [more]

  • Ron Rivera likens undrafted RB Jaret Patterson's game to Darren Sproles

    Rivera likes what the undrafted running back has to offer as rookie minicamp begins.

  • Report: Bills among teams with interest in CB Steve Nelson

    Buffalo Bills reportedly interested in free-agent cornerback Steve Nelson, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • 4 must-see games involving the Bills in 2021

    Buffalo Bills "must-see games" following 2021 NFL schedule release.

  • Opinion: Tom Brady, Buccaneers dealt favorable schedule for Super Bowl repeat bid

    The Buccaneers' bid for a Super Bowl repeat might have gotten a little bit easier on Wednesday with a favorable setup for their 2021 schedule.

  • Antonio Hamilton among Bucs five tryout players at rookie minicamp

    After signing all 22 starters from the 2020 season along with the team’s key role players, the Buccaneers don’t have many available roles for 2021. But the team has elected to use its five tryout slots during rookie minicamp for veteran players, including cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Hamilton spent last season with the Chiefs, playing 75 [more]

  • Braves' Ronald Acuna leaves game early for second time in 6 days with apparent ankle injury

    Ronald Acuna Jr. hobbled down the right field line after hustling on an infield single.

  • 6 Bills appear in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Greatest Draft of All-Time’

    Buffalo Bills in Sports Illustrated greatest NFL draft of all-time.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving set to play together again Saturday

    Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are expected to all play together on Saturday, head coach Steve Nash said during Friday's practice.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has COVID vaccine issues | Opinion

    The wide receiver’s anti-coronavirus shot comments on Twitter expose a different aspect about the health of America.

  • Is this the end for Tony Ferguson?

    Many are pointing to Ferguson’s back-to-back losses as a sign of his inevitable decline.

  • Survey: Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the most trolled NFL player on Twitter

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the most trolled player on Twitter, according to a new survey.

  • Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1

    Matt Harvey walked onto the Citi Field mound for the first time in 3 years, 9 days, his brown eyes darting around the stadium where he became a star and left in ignominy. Harvey received three standing ovations, but his outing for Baltimore was no better than his final performances for New York. Pitching against against the Mets for the first time, Harvey allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried New York over the Orioles 7-1 on Wednesday for a seven-game winning streak.

  • Jaylen Waddle signs with Dolphins

    Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t have any contract concerns during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Waddle has signed his rookie deal with the Dolphins. The Dolphins traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6 well before the draft and found themselves in position [more]

  • Minneapolis mayor, City Council members at odds over police reform

    Tensions over crime and how to change policing in Minneapolis are boiling over between Mayor Jacob Frey and some City Council members.What's happening: Several City Council members continue to pursue an ordinance to get rid of MPD and replace it with a new public safety department. Frey has resisted that idea and instead focused his efforts on reforms. He submitted written testimony for a legislative hearing this week asking for state changes to arbitration rules that would make it easier for police chiefs to fire bad cops. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other side: Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, who represents North Minneapolis, wrote an open letter to Frey on Sunday criticizing him for ignoring a "group violence intervention strategy" the council passed in November. "Are you okay with a mayor who knowingly endangers the lives of Minneapolis families and children by failing to come up with an effective strategy to address gang violence?" Cunningham wrote. Frey fired back in a statement to KARE 11, saying Cunningham has "declined every opportunity to partner" and is now trying to "shift blame and save political face."Frey also told WCCO-TV that the City Council's pledge to disband the MPD has negatively impacted crime in the city. "When you make big overarching statements that we're going to defund or abolish and dismantle the police department and get rid of all the officers, there's an impact to that."Of note: Crime is up in almost every big city during the COVID pandemic. In Minneapolis, homicides in 2021 have already reached 26, up from 13 at this point last year and just seven at this point in 2019. What's next: Yes 4 Minneapolis has turned in more than 20,000 signatures for a possible November ballot question about disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department and replacing it with a new public safety division.The City Clerk's office is verifying the petition and will announce in the coming days if the group's proposal qualifies for the November ballot, according to the Star Tribune. The bottom line: Frey and all 13 council members are up for re-election in November and as you might have already noticed, the races will be focused on policing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UFC free fight: Tony Ferguson submits Lando Vannata in wild brawl

    Ahead of his UFC 262 co-main event with Beneil Dariush, relive Tony Ferguson's finish of Lando Vannata at UFC Fight Night 91.

  • Matt Harvey on returning to New York to face Mets: 'I was holding back tears'

    Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.

  • Report: Former Bear Mitch Trubisky to return to Chicago in preseason

    The Bears, and Bears fans, will get the opportunity to give Trubisky a sendoff in person.