Bills' Dion Dawkins bashes the Jets: 'I hate them, all of them'

The Jets-Bills rivalry is only going to get feistier this upcoming season thanks to some pointed words from Buffalo tackle Dion Dawkins.

In an interview with VladTV, the left tackle was asked about a scuffle that occurred after Buffalo’s 32-6 win in Week 11 over the Jets in the tunnel of Hallmark Stadium. Dawkins said the reason for the incident was because Jets players are "weirdos being weird."

The three-time Pro Bowl tackle had especially harsh words for Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons whom he called “bi--h boy” before going after the Jets as a whole.



"I hate them, all of them, bro," Dawkins said. "When it comes to sports, there’s people that play the sport because they love the sport. And then there's people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram. That's whack. I play this because I die by it."

Dawkins did say he has no problem with Quinnen Williams but can’t say the same for the rest of the team.

So, why such hatred toward the Jets and Clemons in particular?

In Dawkins’ recounting of the events of the aforementioned skirmish, the veteran tackle said that Clemons started it during the game when he trash-talked Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Clemons then escalated things further when he began cursing out several Bills players in the tunnel after the game.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was unaware of Dawkins’ comments until the video started to circulate, and took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

"I play this game because I love it and it takes care of my family," Gardner wrote. "It also gives me a platform to inspire the youth. I have no 'NFL beef' with anybody. I didn’t know that was a thing til I just watched this video."

The Jets and Bills will face each other twice this season, but the dates have yet to be announced.