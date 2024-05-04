Bills announce Chase Claypool will wear No. 14 jersey, previously worn by Stefon Diggs

New Bills wide receiver Chase Claypool will wear the No. 14 jersey previously worn by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Bills announced that Claypool will be No. 14 this year. Diggs wore that number for the last four years in Buffalo, until he was traded to the Texans this offseason.

Claypool has never worn No. 14 before. He wore No. 11 with the Steelers, No. 10 with the Bears and No. 83 with the Dolphins.

Diggs was a popular player in Buffalo, and plenty of fans already have the No. 14 jersey. In the end, however, the Bills decided to cut ties with a talented player who often didn't seem to be on the same page as head coach Sean McDermott.

Claypool has had his own up-and-down career. A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2020, he had an excellent rookie year with 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, but has never matched those numbers since. After the Bears foolishly traded a second-round pick for Claypool, he did next to nothing in Chicago, and after he was traded to Miami last year he caught just four passes in nine games.