Bill Martin Memorial Pickleball Tournament for Thrive Alliance set for May 4

Apr. 8—COLUMBUS — The Bill Martin Memorial Pickleball Tournament for Thrive Alliance fundraiser, held in partnership with the Columbus Pickleball Club, returns in 2024.

The tournament takes on a new name and new look this year, being held in honor of Bill Martin. Bill was an active Pickleball player who did not know a stranger, even when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease a few years ago. After Bill and his wife, Elaine, learned of his diagnosis, Bill continued to live a magnanimous life, including supporting and cheering on Pickleball players. Bill succumbed to Alzheimer's disease in 2022.

All proceeds for the tournament support Thrive Alliances Dementia and Care Partners Programing. The Dementia Care programs at Thrive Alliance strive to keep people engaged in their communities and offer much needed support and respite care to their care partners.

This year, the tournament will be held on the 18 Pickleball Courts at CERA Sports Park and Campground in Columbus.

Events this year will consist of a round robin scramble format across five divisions: Beginner (2.0-2.5); Recreational (2.5-3.0); Intermediate (3.0-3.5); Competitive (3.5-4.0); and, Advanced (4.0+). Maximum of 16 players per division.

Cost is $40 per person.

Individuals interested in participating in the tournament can register online at: https://thrivealliance.salsalabs.org/billmartinmemorialpickleballfundraiserforthrivealliance.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Thrive Alliance's dementia care programs in Bill Martin's name my do so at https://thrive-alliance.org/donate/ or email slamborn@thrive-alliance.org.

