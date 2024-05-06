Bill Belichick roasts Rob Gronkowski’s TV career with hilarious joke

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had his moment in the sun when appearing onstage for “The Roast of Tom Brady” Netflix special on Sunday. He roasted several of his former players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski works as an NFL analyst at FOX Sports on Sundays during the NFL season. He has forged a career in television contributing to both FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL kickoff.

It’s safe to say that career has made quite the impression on Belichick, who had some fun at the legendary tight end’s expense.

“Gronk, I’ve been watching you on FOX NFL Sunday. And I’m begging you, please, stop doing your job. Do another job. Do somebody else’s job,” said Belichick.

Bill Belichick to Rob Gronkowski: "Please stop doing your job." #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/pbn6tOVEqX — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2024

No one was safe at Sunday’s roast with multiple celebrities and former players coming out to support Brady. The quarterback was clearly the man of the hour, but as Belichick showed Gronkowski, it was open season on anyone by association.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire