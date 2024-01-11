Bill Belichick out in New England

The Bill Belichick era is over in New England.

Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports.

It ends a 24-year run as head coach of the Patriots that saw New England win six Super Bowls, an unprecedented level of success.

It also ends after the worst season in Belichick's coaching career, an ugly 4-13 record in 2023, a season in which the Patriots looked nothing like the Patriots of old.

Belichick will have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day, but when that day comes remains to be seen, as we don't know whether his coaching career is over. He instantly becomes a strong candidate for some of the NFL's other seven head-coaching job openings, as multiple owners will surely be interested in the possibility that Belichick could bring their teams instant credibility.

But for now, Belichick is out of work. And the Patriots are looking for a new head coach.