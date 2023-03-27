Bijan Robinson projected to the Chargers in latest NFL mock draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top overall 2023 NFL draft prospects.

The former Longhorn is widely considered the No. 1 running back in the draft, and some NFL draft analysts expect him to be selected in the middle of the first round.

While teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens have been common destinations for Robinson in many NFL mock drafts, a new team has emerged as a popular landing spot over the last few weeks.

Shortly after Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s trade request, Robinson has been projected to land in Los Angeles. In CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft, Brad Crawford has the Chargers selecting Robinson with the No. 21 overall pick.

Robinson is a generational talent that will immediately provide a spark to an NFL offense. It would be unlikely to see Robinson still on the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 26, but that will still be a connection to watch over the next month.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire