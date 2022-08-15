Biggest takeaways from Day 13 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans held their 13th practice of training camp on Monday, and it was the last chance players had to show their stuff before the first round of cuts on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tennessee will cut its roster down from 90 to 85 players tomorrow. After that, rosters will be trimmed twice more, going from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23, and then the final cut from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

Cuts aren’t the only big thing happening this week.

The Titans will have a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday, and the two teams will square off in preseason Week 2 on Saturday night. Tom Brady will not be in attendance for any of it.

Monday’s practice saw opposite performances from both sides of the ball, as the offense — and the wide receivers in particular — struggled to get much going, while the defense consistently made plays.

Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from Monday. Here’s a look at the rest.

Absences

Per multiple reports:

S Amani Hooker

DB Theo Jackson

CB Chris Jackson

DL Denico Autry

WR Mason Kinsey

Racey McMath struggles

Not a great set of reps in 7 on 7 drill for McMath:

-Gets open long behind Byard, but appears to take bad angle on pass.

-Can’t get the best of Fulton on long throw left.

-Can’t hold on to long throw rt sideline after gets a step on Farley during Tannehill scramble. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 15, 2022

Bad day for WRs, offense

Disappointing afternoon for #Titans WR. Lots of deep ball chances. No real payoff. Ryan Tannehill threw some good ones, some scrambles. Poor separation, maybe some confusion by McMath (lots), Burks, Philips all included. Fitz drop. Have had/ will have better days. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 15, 2022

A really tough day for the Titans offense. Probably their worst of training camp so far. Not connecting deep. WRs well covered at times and some errant throws, but guys being unable to win their 1v1s very apparent. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 15, 2022

Randy Bullock misses three FGs, finishes strong

Randy Bullock went 5-of-8 on field goals. Missed from 43, 50 and 56 yards. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 15, 2022

Bullock caps a two-min drill with 51 yd FG as time expires — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 15, 2022

Caleb Farley with a strong showing

Titans practice notes 8/15

-Kevin Byard's play recognition 👌🏿. Had #3 on trips, came off the out-breaking rte, broke up deeper out-breaking rte to other WRs from Ryan Tannehill.

-Caleb Farley good day. 2 PBUs, sticky cov on broken plays. 2 min pd back to back PBUs vs McMath. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2022

Mike Vrabel said the best thing for Caleb Farley is that he's been out there every day. Feels being out there every day has allowed him to make plays. Looking for that to carry over to joint practices and the game on Saturday. #Titans pic.twitter.com/vGf4mq8sZI — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2022

Greg Mabin stands out

Greg Mabin has had a ton of PBUs today. Sticky in coverage. Really showing out. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 15, 2022

Rashad Weaver shines

Rashad Weaver has been getting into the backfield early and often in team periods. Really disruptive today. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 15, 2022

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel: @RashadWeaver plays extremely hard, and is relentless. That's a great quality. He's gotten better, and his effort consistently stands out — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2022

Chance Campbell just misses two INTs

-Offense struggled. WRs unable to beat man cov. Pass rush had multiple would be sacks.

-Next team period: Good anticipation throw by Tannehill to Robert Woods on a crossing rte. McMath cleared it out. That chemistry is 📈.

-Chance Campbell in cov 3 PBUs

2 should have been INTs. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2022

David Long shows out in coverage

David Long really showing up today. Couple PBUs and nearly had a third. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 15, 2022

Punt returners

#Titans punt returners: Treylon Burks, Terry Godwin, Kyle Philips. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2022

A few bad reps for Malik

Couple rough reps by Willis:

Misses Wilkins badly on throw to left flat.

Scrambles right and throws pass that Campbell should have picked. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 15, 2022

Next practice: Wednesday, Aug. 17 (with Bucs)

Full training camp schedule

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire