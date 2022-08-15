Breaking News:

Biggest takeaways from Day 13 of Titans training camp

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read
  • Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans held their 13th practice of training camp on Monday, and it was the last chance players had to show their stuff before the first round of cuts on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tennessee will cut its roster down from 90 to 85 players tomorrow. After that, rosters will be trimmed twice more, going from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23, and then the final cut from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

Cuts aren’t the only big thing happening this week.

The Titans will have a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday, and the two teams will square off in preseason Week 2 on Saturday night. Tom Brady will not be in attendance for any of it.

Monday’s practice saw opposite performances from both sides of the ball, as the offense — and the wide receivers in particular — struggled to get much going, while the defense consistently made plays.

Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from Monday. Here’s a look at the rest.

Absences

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Per multiple reports:

S Amani Hooker

DB Theo Jackson

CB Chris Jackson

DL Denico Autry

WR Mason Kinsey

Racey McMath struggles

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Bad day for WRs, offense

Syndication: The Tennessean

Randy Bullock misses three FGs, finishes strong

Syndication: The Tennessean

Caleb Farley with a strong showing

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Greg Mabin stands out

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Rashad Weaver shines

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Campbell just misses two INTs

Syndication: The Tennessean

David Long shows out in coverage

Syndication: The Tennessean

Punt returners

Syndication: The Tennessean

A few bad reps for Malik

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Next practice: Wednesday, Aug. 17 (with Bucs)

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Full training camp schedule

1

1

