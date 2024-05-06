Bigger programs offered, but Decatur Central QB Bo Polston finds home with MAC program

Bo Polston knows the questions are coming. Why Toledo? Why now?

The Decatur Central quarterback, who will be a junior this fall, has an answer — multiple answers, actually — ready.

“Choose quality over quantity,” Polston said. “That’s the biggest advice I can give. You don’t want to be holding the helmet, you want to be wearing the helmet. Don’t chase the logo. I know I had some bigger offers, but you should find the perfect fit. That’s what I did.”

The 6-3, 205-pound Polston, one of the state’s top quarterback prospects, committed to Toledo on Monday. Just last month, he was offered by Virginia Tech and was highly interested in the Hokies, along with Indiana, which reoffered him in December after coach Curt Cignetti was hired.

Decatur Central Hawks quarterback Bo Polston (12) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 3A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Fort Wayne Snider Panthers defeated the Decatur Central Hawks, 33-8.

But Polston, who passed for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 460 yards and six TDs as a sophomore to help Decatur Central to an 11-3 record and Class 5A state finals appearance, certainly could have waited to make a college decision. His offer list included programs like Georgia, Minnesota, Washington and West Virginia.

Toledo was first. The Rockets offered Polston in the spring of his freshman year, after he passed for 1,683 yards and 15 TDs and ran for 347 yards and three TDs. Under coach Jason Candle, the Rockets have posted a 65-35 record in eight seasons, making seven bowl games and producing 10 NFL draft picks. Toledo was 11-3 last season.

Polston has visited Toledo five times during the recruiting process. He developed a relationship with Candle and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Robert Weiner, who was a longtime high school coach in Tampa, Fla.

“The relationships I had with the coaches made me feel like I was at home for two years now,” Polston said. “They stuck by me and showed me what Toledo football is all about. That’s where my heart is. It feels like home and the style of football is the style I’m used to playing at Decatur Central. They like to throw the football and run it with the quarterback and play fast and physical, like we do at Decatur. And the defense is always hard-nosed.”

Toledo will bring back Georgia Tech transfer Tucker Gleason, who has two years of eligibility remaining. Kalieb Osborne, a three-star commit from Waterford, Mich., has committed in the 2024 class. Walter Moses, a three-star prospect from Perry, Ohio, is committed in the 2025 class at quarterback. Polston is the first commit for Toledo in the 2026 class.

“I get that it’s early in the recruiting process for me,” Polston said. “But it’s also two years into the process. It’s a lot of weight on your shoulders and it helps just knowing now that I focus on playing football at Decatur and try to go out and win two state championships.”

There are no guarantees about playing early at Toledo. But Polston likes the plan the coaches have in place for him.

“My mom’s big on passing the torch to somebody she can count on,” Polston said of the Toledo coaches. “You can tell the coaches at Toledo are genuine and really care.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

