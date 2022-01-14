This big-time Louisiana transfer to visit Gators this weekend

Florida will have 10 high school recruiting visitors on campus this weekend, and five of those are uncommitted prospects that the Gators are targeting. However, UF will also get the chance to visit with one of its top transfer targets, as well.

According to GatorCountry’s Andrew Spivey, former Louisiana right guard O’Cyrus Torrence will also be among the names on campus this weekend. A three-year starter in Lafayette, Torrence is one of the top transfers available in college football right now. It’s not a surprise that many expect him to ultimately land at Florida playing for his former head coach in Billy Napier.

In addition to Napier, Torrence also has relationships with both offensive line coaches in Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, who coached him with the Ragin’ Cajuns. UF certainly has the inside track for Torrence, but they won’t be without competition.

The rising senior has picked up offers from a number of top Power Five programs, including Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan State, LSU, USC and Miami. He’s certainly one of the most coveted transfer options in the country, but Florida has a clear advantage and will look to close on Torrence this weekend with him in town.

