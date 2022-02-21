Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU continues to drop in weekly power rankings

Things are getting worse and worse for Michigan State basketball, with the Spartans struggling down the stretch.

Michigan State dropped both games this past week, and have lost four of their last five. This recent tough stretch has resulted in the Spartans dropping again in our weekly power rankings to a new low for the season.

Let’s see where Michigan State lands in our updated Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Nebraska

Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-19 (1-14 in Big Ten)

With only a few games to go on the season, Nebraska is a near-lock to finish last in the league. The question now is whether or not Nebraska can find a way to win a few games down the stretch.

No. 13: Northwestern

Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-13 (5-11 in Big Ten)

It was a bad week for Northwestern. The Wildcats are back below .500 after dropping both games, including a blowout loss to Minnesota.

No. 12: Minnesota

Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-12 (4-12 in Big Ten)

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Minnesota lately, but the blowout win over Northwestern this weekend was nice for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota will need a few more wins down the stretch to remain in contention for a bid in the NIT — which isn’t so bad for what we expected out of the Golden Gophers entering this year.

No. 11: Maryland

Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-14 (4-11 in Big Ten)

Maryland still is competing despite a disappointing season, which means they aren’t going to be easy to beat down the stretch. The Terps knocked off Nebraska this past week and have an intriguing matchup against Penn State on Monday.

No. 10: Penn State

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-12 (6-9 in Big Ten)

It couldn’t have been a much better week for Penn State. The Nittany Lions picked up a pair of wins, including a comeback upset of Michigan State. Penn State could play spoiler down the stretch.

No. 9: Indiana

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Record: 16-9 (7-8 in Big Ten)

Indiana is playing itself onto the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Hoosiers dropped their fourth straight game against Wisconsin this past week, and will have another tough matchup against Ohio State on Monday.

No. 8: Michigan

Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-11 (8-7 in Big Ten)

Michigan is in a really weird spot right now after the way Sunday’s loss at Wisconsin unfolded. The Wolverines had played their way back into the NCAA Tournament mix but could be without their head coach Juwan Howard after a postgame incident. We’ll know more soon enough, but it’s hard to know what the near future holds for Michigan.

No. 7: Michigan State

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-8 (9-6 in Big Ten)

Just a few weeks ago, I had Michigan State as the top team in our power rankings. However, things have quickly shifted for the Spartans and now I’m not confident they’ll even finish above .500 in Big Ten play. I’m not ready to say this team is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament but we are close to that point with only a few games to go in the season.

No. 6: Iowa

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-8 (8-7 in Big Ten)

Iowa went 1-1 this past week but the road win over Ohio State over the weekend is what stood out to me. The Hawkeyes aren’t consistent but their offensive firepower is good enough to upset anyone and could lead to a potential NCAA Tournament run.

No. 5: Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-10 (10-6 in Big Ten)

Rutgers has been playing outstanding basketball lately and would have been even higher on my list had they played Purdue tougher on Sunday. Regardless, this is a good basketball team and should be heading to their second straight NCAA Tournament.

No. 4: Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-7 (9-5 in Big Ten)

Ohio State is still in the hunt for the Big Ten title but it wasn’t a particularly great week for the Buckeyes. Losing at home to Iowa was a tough blow, but overall I still believe this is one of the best teams in the league.

No. 3: Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Record: 21-5 (12-4 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin continues to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and had yet another great week. The Badgers first beat Indiana on the road and then handled the hot Wolverines on Sunday.

No. 2: Illinois

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Record: 19-7 (12-4 in Big Ten)

Illinois’ loss at Rutgers was bad, but they bounced back to get a big win over the Spartans on the weekend. Illinois needed a late bucket to clinch the win over Michigan State but for the most part dominated the game, and remains as one of the best teams in the league.

No. 1: Purdue

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Record: 24-4 (13-4 in Big Ten)

Purdue is rounding into championship form and currently sits alone at the top of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have been the best team in the league for most of the year and it appears they are in a great spot to lock up another Big Ten title.

Complete Rankings

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

1

1