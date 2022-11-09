Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes advantage of Ohio State bogey to move into top spot

Ohio State coach Ryan Day compared trying to throw the ball during last week’s 50 mph gusts in Evanston, Illinois, to a golfer trying to play in similar wind. We’ll continue the golf theme by pointing out how the Buckeyes bogeyed against Northwestern 21-7, which opened the door for Michigan to move atop the rankings.

It could have been worse for Ohio State – at least it wasn’t a quadruple bogey – but struggling against a 38-point underdog that was 1-7 is no way to impress the BTPR.

Illinois, meanwhile, fell back to earth in the West, which is a sea of mediocrity. Having suddenly found some offense, Iowa may be the best of the bunch.

1. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 2

This week: Nebraska

What to know: Smooth sailing this week for the Wolverines, who need only to avoid getting tripped up by Illinois next week to enter The Game atop the rankings. Then hope it blows like crazy Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) looks to the scoreboard during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

Last week: 1

This week: Indiana

What to know: No truth to the rumor that Ryan Day is adding a meteorologist to his staff. Regardless, windy weather won’t be a factor against the Hoosiers.

3. Penn State (7-2, 4-2)

Last week: 4

This week: Maryland

What to know: Penn State is confused, and rightfully so. People talk about Maryland’s passing offense as if it is special, but the Nittany Lions are ranked higher in passing yards per game (38th) than the Terps (44th).

Matthew Bailey (2) of the Illinois Fighting Illini makes the hit on Jalen Berger (8) of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois.

4. Illinois (7-2, 4-2)

Last week: 3

This week: Purdue

What to know: How do the Illini respond to losing to dysfunctional Michigan State? By rebounding nicely against a Purdue squad that has lost two in a row.

5. Minnesota (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: 7

This week: Northwestern

What to know: Gophers tailback Mohamed Ibrahim should have no trouble extending his FBS-leading string of 100-yard games to 18.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) celebrates after intercepting a ball meant for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

6. Iowa (5-4, 3-3)

Last week: 9

This week: Wisconsin

What to know: It took only half the season, but the Hawkeyes finally got their offensive GPS working well enough to locate the end zone. Their 57 points over the past two games matches how many they scored against the previous four opponents combined.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) and linebacker Kaden Johnson (52) celebrate after a replay review confirms a Badgers touchdown against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

7. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)

Last week: 8

This week: at Iowa

What to know: If the Badgers were playing the Hawkeyes at home, the outcome might be different, but Iowa City is no place to take a team that is still learning how to win.

8. Maryland (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: 5

This week: at Penn State

What to know: Talk about seasonal free fall. The Terps are like the house painter who quits halfway through the job, leaving ugliness for all to see. Since 2012 they are 8-33 (.195) in November.

9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: 10

This week: Rutgers

What to know: MSU made clear in knocking off Illinois last week that it did not want to be known as an out-of-control program. But more proof is needed, by stacking uneventful wins like this one against the Scarlet Knights.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive line tackles Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

10. Purdue (5-4, 3-3)

Last week: 6

This week: at Illinois

What to know: The Boilermakers face a separator game against the surprising Illini. Are they West division contenders or pretenders? We lean toward the latter.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) celebrates after catching an interception during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermaker, at Ross-Ade Stadium, on Oct. 15, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind

11. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4)

Last week: 11

This week: at Michigan

What to know: The once-admired Nebraska Black Shirt defense has become a heap of rags. The Cornhuskers rank 108th against the run. Michigan’s run offense is No. 4. This could get ugly fast.

12. Rutgers (4-5 1-5)

Last week: 12

This week: at Michigan State

What to know: The Scarlet Knights keep claiming they aren’t the same old Rutgers that struggled to walk and chew gum at the same time. But clearly coordination issues remain.

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) throws during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

13. Northwestern (1-8, 1-5)

Last week: 14

This week: at Minnesota

What to know: You hold Ohio State to 21 points, you escape the basement. Yes, the Chicago wind tunnel helped hold the Buckeyes down, but Fitz’s guys showed spunk in the loss.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) dives toward Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) for a sack during the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Indiana Hoosiers at Nippert Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

14. Indiana (3-6, 1-5)

Last week: 13

This week: at Ohio State

What to know: Looking … looking … looking for something the Hoosiers do as well or better than the Buckeyes. Ah, found it. Both teams have recovered six fumbles. That’s all we got. IU more resembles the ICU.

