Big Ten Network analyst has a Wisconsin Badger in his top five Big Ten WR’s

Former NFL head coach and current Big Ten Network analyst Dave Wannstedt took a look at the Big Ten wide receivers, and had a Badger listed in his top five. It might not be the Badger you were thinking of.

While Chimere Dike is likely expected to be Wisconsin’s top wide receiver in 2023, it was USC transfer C.J. Williams who made the top five list. Williams was a monster recruit in high school, but played sparingly as a freshman in 2022.

The top two wide receivers on the list? Both Ohio State Buckeyes, in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who headlined the list.

Everyone can agree on No. 1 here, right? Here's how Dave Wannstedt ranks the @bigten's top 5⃣ WRs. ⬇️#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/KgU3Q8pBZe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire