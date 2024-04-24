All-Big Ten forward Coleman Hawkins to forgo eligibility, declare for NBA draft

Illinois senior Coleman Hawkins announced Tuesday on social media that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Hawkins was voted to the All-Big Ten second team by the Associated Press after averaging a career-high 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. He registered five 20-point games, including a season-high 30 points, five assists and five steals on Feb. 24.

The 6-foot-10 forward leaves Illinois as the only player in program history to record at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals in a career. He averaged 23.5 minutes per game in 126 total appearances.

Glory be to God ! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kSj3bwkjmo — Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) April 23, 2024

Hawkins tested the pre-draft process last year and ultimately returned to school for one more season. He is considered a potential second-round pick this year, given his ability to defend multiple positions with his athleticism and size at 230 pounds.

His offensive game has evolved over his time with the Fighting Illini. He can put the ball on the floor and drive it into the paint, and he has a good ability to finish at the rim. He has also improved his outside shooting after converting 36.9% on 4.6 attempts this past season.

The 22-year-old will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

