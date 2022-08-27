Big Ten football Week 0 schedule and facts

The 2022 college football season is upon us and the Week 0 plate is enough to fill our appetites until week one. I still think Week 0 is a dumb name, but the college football opening week does have some interesting Big Ten teams playing and even a conference game to kick us off right.

The week consists of only 11 games that field FBS teams and only two within that field contain any Big Ten opponents. Still, it’s three exciting teams with Nebraska dealing with a coaching hot seat, Northwestern attempting to accomplish another bounce-back season, and Illinois attempting to climb out of the Big Ten cellar.

Nebraska Huskers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Nebraska’s Turner Corcoran plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

At 12:30 PM on Fox, the Nebraska Huskers will be taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Fun Fact: The only other time the Huskers have played outside of the United States was in 1992 in Tokyo, Japan, where they beat Kansas State to the tune of 38-24.

Wyoming Cowboys at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

At 4:00 PM on the Big Ten Network, the Wyoming Cowboys will be taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini in Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Fun Fact: This will be the first time that these two programs ever meet, but the Fighting Illini is 6-1 straight up the last seven seasons in home openers.

