Big Ten coacing carousel continues as Ohio State poaches Oregon running back coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes were recently tasked with replacing running backs coach Tony Alford who left the program for archrival Michigan.

In return, the Buckeyes have decided to poach a running backs coach from another Big Ten program or, technically, a future Big Ten program.

The Buckeyes have hired Oregon assistant Carlos Locklyn, who is heading to Columbus after a brief stint with the Ducks as their running backs coach. Locklyn has also spent time at Western Kentucky, Florida State, and Memphis. He also spent several years coaching high school football before making the jump to the collegiate level in 2017.

With the Buckeyes, Locklyn will have a highly talented running back room to work with, headlined by names such as TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, who transferred into the program from Ole Miss this offseason.

In 2023, the Buckeyes were 11-2 overall, including 8-1 in conference play. Their lone loss came in their regular-season finale to Michigan. The Buckeyes also lost their Cotton Bowl matchup against Missouri 14-3. Last season, the Buckeyes’ offense averaged 138.8 rushing yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson led all rushers with 926 yards on 156 carries, an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He also had 11 touchdowns.

