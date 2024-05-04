'A big step forward'

[Getty Images]

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "A really good performance, we knew Burnley would be on it, it was a big game for them. It's an intimidating place to come but when we got control of the game and started to settle, I thought we showed our we showed our quality and scored four great goals.

"Tactically we tweaked things around and I was really pleased to see we still gelled together. A really good performance. A lot of pace, a lot of quality but you need it to gel for the performance to be as strong as you want it to be."

On Alexander Isak: "I say it very week. An outstanding talent. Technically gifted, pace, took his goal well today. He'll be disappointed with his penalty but that's just one of those things. Another really good display, I thought him and Callum Wilson looked really well again today, especially in the transitions."

On poor away form: "We've been fighting that, determined to change our away form and be more consistent. Away one against Crystal Palace was poor. Today was a much better performance, a much better feel around the group. We know we've got goals, we have to defend better but it was big step forward today."

On the European places: "We're in there there fighting and scrapping. Nothing will be decided today, it puts us in a better position. We've got three big games coming up."