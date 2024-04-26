Video: 1st round pick Fuaga talks Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints selected Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 14th pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL draft.

Fuaga, 6-5, 324 pounds was a two year starter, and a first team All Pac-12 selection in 2023. He did not allow a sack in his college career, playing mostly right tackle.

Fuaga marks the 5th time since 2017 that the Saints have used a first round pick or their first pick in the NFL draft on an offensive lineman.

Tackle is a giant need area for the Saints. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s status moving forward in 2024 is questionable with lingering knee issues. Left tackle Andrus Peat is a free agent. He took over at that spot after 2022 first round pick Trevor Penning was benched.

