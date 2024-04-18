Big night ahead for West Ham

[Getty Images]

Today feels like a key day for West Ham.

Victory and progression from their two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen - the unbeaten, newly crowned German champions - would go down as one of the greatest nights in the club's history.

It is a long shot.

Even if Jarrod Bowen is fit to start, questions have to be asked about how fit the England star actually is. Without him - and the suspended Lucas Paqueta - West Ham feel short of firepower for the task they are facing.

More likely is elimination and an end to three years of European adventures, which brought many memorable stops, capped by that glorious night in Prague.

What would be left is a seven-match run to the end of the Premier League season, with the Hammers knowing if Chelsea or Coventry City win the FA Cup, they would have to finish sixth to secure a European place next season.

Given the run-in includes trips to Chelsea and Manchester City, plus a home game against Liverpool, it feels like a tough ask.

And that will turn the focus back on manager David Moyes and his future.

Some fans wanted the Scot out after the Europa Conference League triumph, since when attitudes among the 'Moyes Out' brigade have hardened.

Is Moyes up for the challenge of continuing? Would co-owner David Sullivan want him to? These questions have to be asked at some point.

West Ham can only hope that day is not about to arrive.