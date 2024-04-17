All-Big East forward Oso Ighodaro declares for 2024 NBA draft

Marquette senior forward Oso Ighodaro announced on social media that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Ighodaro was named to the All-Big East second team after averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals on 57.6% shooting from the field in 36 games. He ranked fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage and eighth in win shares (5.2).

The 6-foot-11 standout became the 53rd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points (1,078) this past season. He registered seven 20-point games, including a season-high 24 points and five rebounds on March 9 in a win over Xavier.

Ighodaro is considered a potential first-round pick this year. He emerged as a tremendous playmaker and offensive connector for the Golden Eagles with his vision and passing ability. He was also dominant at times in the post and can finish with either hand.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire