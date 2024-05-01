Big changes at Man Utd

[BBC]

There was some pretty significant news out of Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Manchester United confirmed new chief executive Omar Berrada would start work on 13 July.

Berrada's appointment was already known but not his start date.

However, accompanying that came the news interim chief executive - and United's long-time legal counsel - Patrick Stewart would leave at the end of the season, along with chief finance officer Cliff Baty.

Baty will be replaced by Roger Bell, former chief finance officer for Ineos.

Ex-Juventus chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc, appointed to the United board by Ineos, will fill the gap.

I have been assured Stewart's exit is amicable and he plans to pursue other projects. His deputy Martin Mosley will step up.

It is a further sign of the changes Ineos are driving through Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford.

Their mission is to ascend United back to the top of the English game.

They are not wasting any time as they go about it.