Big 12 tournament: How to watch Cincinnati vs. West Virginia on Tuesday

The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team meets West Virginia on Tuesday for their third matchup of the season and a deciding game in the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament.

The Bearcats and Mountaineers tip off at 3 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center.

The Bearcats beat West Virginia during Saturday's Senior Day, 92-56. Here's how to watch them play Tuesday.

Big 12 tournament: Cincinnati vs. West Virginia start time

Date: Tuesday, March 12.

Time: 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 tournament on Tuesday

Stream: ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia will air on ESPN+. Listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW-AM.

ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming service. Subscribe to ESPN+, or sign up for a bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+, here.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 tournament: When is Cincinnati vs. West Virginia? How to watch