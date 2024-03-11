Advertisement

Big 12 tournament: How to watch Cincinnati vs. West Virginia on Tuesday

Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team meets West Virginia on Tuesday for their third matchup of the season and a deciding game in the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament.

The Bearcats and Mountaineers tip off at 3 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center.

The Bearcats beat West Virginia during Saturday's Senior Day, 92-56. Here's how to watch them play Tuesday.

Big 12 tournament: Cincinnati vs. West Virginia start time

  • Date: Tuesday, March 12.

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 tournament on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bearcats play West Virginia on Tuesday in the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament.
Stream: ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia will air on ESPN+. Listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW-AM.

ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming service. Subscribe to ESPN+, or sign up for a bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+, here.

