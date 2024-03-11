Big 12 tournament: How to watch Cincinnati vs. West Virginia on Tuesday
The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team meets West Virginia on Tuesday for their third matchup of the season and a deciding game in the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament.
The Bearcats and Mountaineers tip off at 3 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center.
The Bearcats beat West Virginia during Saturday's Senior Day, 92-56. Here's how to watch them play Tuesday.
Big 12 tournament: Cincinnati vs. West Virginia start time
Date: Tuesday, March 12.
Time: 3 p.m. ET.
How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 tournament on Tuesday
Stream: ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia will air on ESPN+. Listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW-AM.
ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming service. Subscribe to ESPN+, or sign up for a bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+, here.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 tournament: When is Cincinnati vs. West Virginia? How to watch