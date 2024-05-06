Big 12 Conference softball tournament schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas enters the Big 12 Conference softball tournament in Oklahoma City as the No. 1 seed after claiming the regular season title for the first time since 2010.

The top-ranked Longhorns swept their last Big 12 series in grand fashion with three wins via the mercy rule against Texas Tech, and they could end up playing the Red Raiders again in the conference tournament.

Texas plays the winner of the Red Raiders and Iowa State in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. Tech and the Cyclones meet Wednesday in the first round of the tournament.

It’s a single-elimination tournament and all games except for the championship game will be available through Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The title game, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, will be aired on ESPN2.

Big 12 Conference softball championships, Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

First round: Wednesday, May 8 Game 1: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Houston, 5 p.m. Game 2: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Thursday, May 9 Game 3: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 BYU, 11 a.m. Game 4: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 1 Texas vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Game 6: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, May 10 Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m. Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, May 11 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2



