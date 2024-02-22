Big 12 basketball: What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats loss vs. Oklahoma State

Having oddly fared better in Big 12 play on the road than at home, Cincinnati Bearcat basketball was anxious to give home fans at Fifth Third Arena a reason to cheer.

Though there were cheers, there was also great disappointment as UC lost a game they likely needed to enhance their NCAA postseason chances, 80-76.

Oklahoma State's Javon Small sank four free throws down the stretch and Jamyron Keller added two at the end to fend off the Bearcats.

Oklahoma State goes to 12-14 (4-9 Big 12) while UC drops to 16-10 (5-8 Big 12).

Small led five Cowboys in double figures with 19, with Keller adding 15, Brandon Garrison 14, John-Michael Wright 12 and Quion Williams 11. Simas Lukošius led the Bearcats with 17. Day Day Thomas, Jizzle James and Jamille Reynolds had 10 each.

Hold your breath

At 3:26, UC led 68-66 on a putback from Aziz Bandaogo and a free throw. Oklahoma State responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Eric Dailey Jr. and John-Michael Wright to lead 72-68. A Quion Williams score made it a six-point lead, but Lukošius cut it to three at 74-71. A Skillings putback had UC down 74-73, but they'd get no closer.

A Jizzle run

In for Thomas, freshman James tied the game and gave UC its first lead of the second half with a lob assist to Bandaogo. He then hit a short jumper to send the Bearcats to a timeout up 54-50 with 9:14 to play. Naturally, the Cowboys came back, but back-to-back buckets from Josh Reed had UC up 59-56 with the timeout at 5:52.

The road back

At 16:31 of the second half 6-foot guard Thomas had a breakaway dunk that brought the most noise of the night. By the timeout at 10:46, Thomas had a breakaway lay-up blocked, but goaltending was called and he was fouled. He would miss the free throw, but after a pair of UC rebounds, James scored to tie the game at 50.

Don't blink

After fighting back to tie the game at 25 on a James drive, Oklahoma State responded with eight points in 1:11. After a Keller 3-pointer, it was 33-25. The Bearcats twice cut the lead to three in the final minutes of the half, but Dailey Jr.'s lay-up made it 37-32 at the half and the Bearcats couldn't answer on their end.

It was the 11th time in the last 14 games the Bearcats trailed at halftime.

Hokey-Pokey

Like many UC Big 12 games, this one began with its ups and downs. UC had a 6-0 early run to go to the first media timeout up 10-4. By the second timeout at 11:47, a Wright trey pulled the Cowboys within one at 16-15.

A little over four minutes later Oklahoma State had opened up a 25-18 lead. UC would go three minutes without scoring until John Newman III hit a driving lay-up.

Start No. 6

It was the sixth start for Dan Skillings Jr. He had been in double figures for the first five but finished with nine points and 10 rebounds on this night.

Jizzle rating

College basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa ranked top freshmen this past week. UC guard Jizzle James jumped 20 spots from the last ranking to No. 13. He is fourth in the Big 12 behind Ja'Kobe Walter of Baylor (5), Joseph Tugler of Houston (6) and Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic (8). James is rated ahead of Baylor's Yves Missi (17) and Johnny Furphy of Kansas (19).

Here are the top ranked freshmen at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, along with how their rankings have changed since preseason: pic.twitter.com/tbnzZKhhO0 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 20, 2024

Next games

UC has a challenging Texas road swing ahead facing TCU in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon, then heading to Houston for the highly-ranked Cougars Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats drop home game vs. Oklahoma State: 5 takeaways