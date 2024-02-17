What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats basketball's Quad 1 win at UCF Saturday

ORLANDO, Florida – A year after getting their only Quadrant 1 victory, Cincinnati Bearcats basketball was back at Addition Financial Arena Saturday with another opportunity to boost their NCAA tournament resumé.

It was far from easy, but the Bearcats earned their third Quad 1 win of the season by holding off the feisty UCF Knights, 76-74. With the Knights NCAA NET being at 66, the Bearcat road win qualifies.

The Bearcats led by 14 just two and a half minutes into the second half, but the Knights were able to whittle away at the lead. Dan Skillings Jr. had two free throws with :5.7 left and a three-point lead but missed both. The Bearcats then fouled Marchelus Avery on purpose with two ticks left. Avery made the first, purposely missed the second but time ran out and UC was able to hold on for the two-point win.

Feb 17, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Marchelus Avery (13) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Bearcats are now 16-9 (5-7 Big 12) while UCF falls to 13-11 (4-8 Big 12).

Skillings Jr. led the Bearcats with 15 points and eight rebounds. Aziz Bandaogo had one of his better games of late with 13 points and eight rebounds. Simas Lukošius had 12 with a big lay-in down the stretch

UCF was led by Darius Johnson with 16 points and 15 each from Jaylin Sellers and Shemarri Allen.

Halftime edge

For just the third time in the last 13 games, the Bearcats had a halftime lead. Up 37-30, the Bearcats had just five turnovers, unlike the previous game vs. Iowa State. In the first minutes of the second half, they were able to extend the lead to 14 making five of their first six shots before the first media timeout at 17:33. The 14-point cushion became the largest lead UC has had thus far in the Big 12.

Feb 17, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) drives around UCF Knights guard Antwann Jones (1) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Dish to Dan

Skillings Jr. reacted to his first start in five games with a hot hand. By the second media timeout, the sophomore already had 10 points, making it his seventh straight game in double figures. He has been a double-digit scorer in each of his starts. However, after hitting for a dozen points by halftime, the Knights were able to keep him in check in the second half.

Skillings starts

For the fifth time this season, Dan Skillings Jr. got the start. Taking a seat for the first time this season when available was Viktor Lakhin. Lakhin last didn't start on Senior Day last season. Skillings has started against BYU, Baylor, TCU and UCF twice.

This time Jizzle plays

Last season, Bearcat freshman Jizzle James watched the heroics of David DeJulius as his buzzer-beater gave UC a 73-71 win over UCF in Orlando. Saturday, he was on the court in his home state.

UC's other Floridian is Jamille Reynolds of St. Petersburg who played his first two seasons at UCF appearing in 45 games and starting 13 his freshman year.

Snow delay

Because of the snow and icy conditions in Cincinnati Friday night, UC's charter didn't arrive in Orlando until well after midnight. The team arrived at their hotel around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Next game

The Bearcats return home to play Oklahoma State Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. The teams last met 21 years ago. The Cowboys Saturday pulled the 93-83 upset of No. 19 BYU in Stillwater.

TBT

The $1 million winner-take-all TBT (The Basketball Tournament) featuring the UC-based Nasty Nati is back this summer with Fifth Third Arena serving as a host site. The past two seasons, the opening rounds have been at Xavier's Cintas Center. Last year's squad advanced to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton. Former Bearcats and current pros Jarron Cumberland and Jacob Evans have committed to play. The eight-team regional runs July 19-24.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Observations on Cincinnati Bearcats gaining a Quad 1 win at UCF