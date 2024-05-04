BG has two big innings to stop OHS 7-3

Owensboro High School had cut a 3-run deficit to one run, but Bowling Green scored three runs in the top of the sixth for a 7-3 win Thursday at Shifley Park.

BG was up 4-1 in the fourth inning and had built a 3-0 lead with the help of a double by Ethan Madison and an OHS error. Madison also had a solo home run in the top of the third.

Owensboro cut two runs off the BG lead in the bottom of the fourth when Evan Hampton doubled to center, scoring Trevor DeLacey and Will Rickard. DeLacey singled and Rickard reached on an error.

Ty Ashley singled in Cayden Ray in the bottom of the third. Ray singled to get on base.

An error, two singles and a sacrifice fly scored three runs for Bowling Green in the top of the sixth. Owensboro didn’t threaten in its last two at-bats.

“We’ve had pockets of a minor mishap that turns into a big deal,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “It was the bases loaded sac fly, a sac fly turns into two runs and a runner at third with one out. Those end up having a huge impact.”

Will Hume gave up six hits and three earned runs, struck out four and walked one for the Red Devils.

“Will Hume really pitched well, he hasn’t had an outing that long,” Fiorella said. “We debated, and we said we’re going to ride him, he did awesome, he competed, the defense played well behind him. We had one silly miscue in the sixth, the sac fly, and a 4-3 game is a 7-3 game.”

OHS went to 11-9 and has lost three straight.

“Result wise were not what we need the last three games, but we’ve shown pretty significant improvement from Tuesday to today, we’re trying to hang on to bright spots,” Fiorella said.

SCORING

BOWLING GREEN 301 003 0 — 7 9 2

OWENSBORO 001 200 0 — 3 8 3

WP-Buchanon. LP-Hume. 2B-Kimbrell, Ev. Hampton (O). Isenberg, Madison (BG).