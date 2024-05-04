Betting odds for Khyree Jackson, Brandon Dorlus to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Oregon Ducks saw a program-record eight players go to the NFL a week ago in the 2024 draft, headlined by guys like defensive guys like Khyree Jackson, Brandon Dorlus, and Evan Williams all landing with their professional teams.

There are a ton of guys who will get a shot to prove themselves as rookies in the 2024 season, but the top two defensive guys drafted — Dorlus and Jackson — could really have an early impact should they hit the ground running.

After all the dust has settled from the draft, FanDuel Sportsbook released their betting odds for popular future bets, like offensive and defensive rookie of the year. Here’s where the Ducks are listed:

CB Khyree Jackson: +6000

DL Brandon Dorlus: +10000

We have seen rookie cornerbacks excel in years past, and had he stayed healthy, former Duck Christian Gonzalez had a good chance to win the defensive Rookie of the Year award last year, so it’s not hard to see the path for someone like Jackson.

