Betting the NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Halliburton and the Pacers in Trouble

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals features two teams who have thus far survived what has been a war of attrition this postseason. The Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers have seen their respective paths to the Conference Finals littered with the injuries of opposing stars.

Lets first look at the Boston Celtics. The opening round saw Jayson Tatum and co. face the Miami Heat minus Jimmy Butler for a couple games. Minus Butler, the Heat are a hotplate at best. Last round they faced a Cleveland squad minus Donovan Mitchell for two games. Minus Mitchell, the Cavs are Evan Mobley and …? Exactly.

Giannis went down early in the Pacers’ 1st round series against the Bucks and the clock struck 12 on Dame Time late in the Best of 7 and you are a massive NBA fan if you can name five Knicks who managed to finish the series against the Pacers. Not five who finished it healthy. Just five who crossed the finish line in the series.

This is not to say Boston and Indiana have not dealt with their fair share of issues the last month. Kristaps Porzingis has missed the last few weeks with a calf injury for Boston and one-time Sixth Man of the Year contender Benedict Mathurin is out for the season having been sidelined March 9th with a shoulder injury. Each injury is a blow, but each team has faced opponents with longer lines at the infirmary through the postseason’s opening two rounds.

Tuesday night, the Celtics and Pacers meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The league’s Top 2 offenses square off with the right to play for the NBA Title on the line.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana Pacers (+350) vs. Boston Celtics (-455)

Spread: Celtics -10 | O/U: 222

The boys of Bet the EDGE have been holding tickets on Boston to win the NBA Title all season. They spoke about the series on today’s episode.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) has been holding Futures Tickets on the Celtics to win the East and the NBA Title all season. He likes where Tatum and co. sit.

“I think the fact that the Celtics have a significant rest advantage going into this game is actually material. Sometimes that can be a little bit overblown, but the Pacers will only have one day off after a Game 7 and even though it wasn't super intense down the end it was still a Game 7.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) believes the advantage for Boston goes far beyond a rest advantage in Game 1.

“My numbers say its just not possible…I think ultimately against a team that has elite point of attack defense with redundancy in terms of availability between Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton is going to be a non-factor in this series…”

After a dreadful start to the last round, Haliburton and the Pacers found a way to win four of their last five against the Knicks. In a nutshell, Croucher and Dinsick are steadfast in their belief that even minus Porzingis, the Celtics are far more healthy and far more talented at both ends of the court than New York and will prevail over Indiana.

Enjoy the NBA Playoffs and a sweat or two in the Eastern Conference Finals.

