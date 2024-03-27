BetMGM's NFL season win totals for 2024 season are highest on Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations coming into next season. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

We have more than five months before the NFL season kicks off, which means more than five months to stare at NFL win totals.

BetMGM posted its NFL win totals Wednesday and the top teams are no surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are tied for the highest win totals at 11.5. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in last season's Super Bowl and the Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City is chasing a third straight Super Bowl, but the 49ers are the betting favorites at BetMGM to win the championship next season.

The lowest win total isn't a surprise either. The Carolina Panthers, who had the worst record in the NFL last season, stand alone with the lowest win total at 4.5. The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are next on that list at 5.5. Six teams are just above that at 6.5 wins.

The biggest change from last season's win total to this season is the Houston Texans. The Texans were 5.5 before last season and blew past that, thanks to Rookie of the Year seasons from quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. This season the Texans' win total is 9.5.

In alphabetical order, here are the opening NFL win totals from BetMGM for the 2024 season:

Arizona Cardinals: 6.5

Atlanta Falcons: 9.5

Baltimore Ravens: 11.5

Buffalo Bills: 10.5

Carolina Panthers: 4.5

Chicago Bears: 8.5

Cincinnati Bengals: 10.5

Cleveland Browns: 8.5

Dallas Cowboys: 10.5

Denver Broncos: 5.5

Detroit Lions: 10.5

Green Bay Packers: 9.5

Houston Texans: 9.5

Indianapolis Colts: 8.5

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8.5

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5

Las Vegas Raiders: 6.5

Los Angeles Chargers: 8.5

Los Angeles Rams: 8.5

Miami Dolphins: 9.5

Minnesota Vikings: 6.5

New England Patriots: 5.5

New Orleans Saints: 7.5

New York Giants: 6.5

New York Jets: 9.5

Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5

San Francisco 49ers: 11.5

Seattle Seahawks: 7.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.5

Tennessee Titans: 6.5

Washington Commanders: 6.5