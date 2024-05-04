Bethea leads Hawaii softball to wild win

May 4—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii's Mya'Liah Bethea rounds second and claps her hands after hitting a grand slam on May 7, 2022.

Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Mya'Liah Bethea raced home on a throwing error in the tenth inning, leading the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Titans struck first, as Kamehameha product Colby McClinton launched a solo home run in the top of the second. Hawaii tied up the game in the bottom of the sixth. Keely Kai walked, then advanced to second on a passed ball. After a strikeout by Xiao Gin, Izabella Martinez singled up the middle and Kai to sprint home.

The two teams exchanged zeros for the next four innings. After a groundout by Haley Johnson, Bethea singled to left field, before advancing to second after Kaena Keliinoi singled through the left side. Then, after Cierra Yamamoto struck out, Bethea broke for third, drawing a throw from catcher Jessi Alcala. The throw sailed wide of third base and into left field, allowing Bethea to scramble home to end the game.

The win marked the 1,100th of head coach Bob Coolen's career at Hawaii.