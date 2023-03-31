Best reactions after Bengals sign DL Tarell Basham in free agency

Chris Roling
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals made a small splash on Friday before the calendar turns to April by signing defensive lineman Tarell Basham.

It’s a homecoming for Basham, who played for Ohio University before becoming a third-round pick in 2017.

For the Bengals, it’s a chance at beefing up the rotational pass-rush along the defensive line and adding even more versatility to Lou Anarumo’s scheme — all before the draft, where they could do more of the same.

Here are some of the best reactions to the signing for the Bengals, starting with the confirmation from his reps about a deal right at the top.

