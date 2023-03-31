Best reactions after Bengals sign DL Tarell Basham in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals made a small splash on Friday before the calendar turns to April by signing defensive lineman Tarell Basham.

It’s a homecoming for Basham, who played for Ohio University before becoming a third-round pick in 2017.

For the Bengals, it’s a chance at beefing up the rotational pass-rush along the defensive line and adding even more versatility to Lou Anarumo’s scheme — all before the draft, where they could do more of the same.

Here are some of the best reactions to the signing for the Bengals, starting with the confirmation from his reps about a deal right at the top.

Strong product of @ohiou, one of our country’s greatest institutions, agrees to terms with #Bengals after a recent visit. https://t.co/CYEOSlgsRJ — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 31, 2023

Tarell Basham hasn’t latched on to a roster, but he provides some good get-off and finishing ability! Nice low-risk flyer for the #Bengals! pic.twitter.com/fB0uLGzsJT — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 31, 2023

Excited to see former Ohio Bobcat Tarell Basham land in Cincinnati! Welcome to the 513, @TarellBasham! https://t.co/sCCKVFxEOM — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 31, 2023

Not sure he's better than what they already have, but worth a look. https://t.co/2WgwWfZIUp — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) March 31, 2023

The Bengals depth at pass rush had mostly been players on rookie contracts recently. Now, the Bengals add 29 year old edge rusher Tarell Basham. He played in seven games last year, but in 2021 he had 3.5 sacks and 8 QB hits. https://t.co/MhTjKLbZy5 — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 31, 2023

Tarell Basham has had 10 pressures in 106 Pass-Rush snaps last year, he had 36 pressures in 401 pass-rush snaps in 2021 He won't be an essential part of the team most likely, he went to the Ohio Bobcats so it's a homecoming from him.

Let's see what he got — Der German Tiger🐅🇩🇪 (@DerGermanTiger) March 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire