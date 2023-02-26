Best potential fits for the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.

2:15 - Russell Wilson reportedly wanted Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll fired before he left Seattle. What can Sean Payton do to fix the locker room in Denver and get Russ back on track?

8:20 - Are the Los Angeles Rams tearing it down? They released star LB Bobby Wagner and are reportedly looking to trade star CB Jalen Ramsey. Charles and Jori discuss what the Rams might be up to, along with ideal landing spots for Ramsey in a trade.

22:20 - Mock Draft: Houston Texans select C.J. Stroud second overall. What could Stroud accomplish year one in Houston?

32:00 - Indianapolis Colts select Bryce Young fourth overall. Could the Colts make the playoffs in 2023 with Young at the helm?

41:20 - Detroit Lions select Anthony Richardson sixth overall. Could Richardson be closer to a day-one starter than most think?

49:35 - Las Vegas Raiders select Will Levis seventh overall. Should the Raiders pass on drafting a quarterback early this year?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

