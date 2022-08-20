Best photos of Romeo Doubs’ acrobatic touchdown catch and Lambeau Leap

The cameras were rolling when Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs made an acrobatic touchdown catch of Jordan Love’s pass into the end zone in the first half of Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Scoring a touchdown in Green Bay means jumping into the stands.

Here are all the best photos of the touchdown – and resulting Lambeau Leap – from Doubs:

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire