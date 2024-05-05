[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic beat Hearts 3-0 to move a step closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

Here's what you had to say:

Benny: A great result and the best performance for a long time. Our passing was much more slick and we broke at speed more than of late. A couple of dodgy defensive moments, but overall we looked more like champions.

Anon: I thought Celtic were in control of most of the game and set themselves up nicely for the Old Firm clash.

Anon: Celtic played exceptionally well. For the first time this season we have a fully fit squad; we are peaking at the business end of the season. I'm looking forward to next week the ground will be rocking.

Nikki: Best match I've watched in a long time. Great to see James Forrest getting more match time. After a couple of slow starts Callum McGregor is back and hungry for it and the rest of the team seem to be there with him today. Bring on Rangers next week - it's ours to throw away!

Don: That was huge. It wasn’t just the result - against a Hearts team who were trying their best to throw their weight about - it was the performance. Brendan Rodgers had his tactics absolutely spot on, Kyogo was clinical, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate were imperious, while McGregor at his terrier-like best. And Forrest? An absolute masterclass. Only one winner now.

Andy: Best performance of the season. I've been quite critical this season so credit where it's due. This was a major hurdle and was handled with some style.