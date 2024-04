Benoit Saint Denis vs. Marc Diakiese grappling match headlines ADXC 4 on May 18

Benoit Saint Denis will get to compete at home in a grappling match.

Saint Denis faces fellow UFC fighter Marc Diakiese in a no-gi welterweight grappling match, which headlines ADXC 4 May 18 at Dojo De Paris in France, promotion officials announced Monday. Saint Denis was expected to face Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew due to undisclosed reasons.

After finishing five straight lightweights, Saint Denis (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) saw his winning streak snapped at the hands of Dustin Poirier in a knockout loss at UFC 299 in March. Saint Denis later revealed that he entered the fight with staph infection, which he says hampered his performance.

Diakiese (17-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) was last seen in action this past November when he edged out Kaue Fernandes at UFC Fight Night 231 in Brazil. He landed three takedowns in the win, which snapped his two-fight losing skid.

Also competing at ADXC 4 is UFC lightweight Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, who faces Amin Ayoub in a no-gi welterweight grappling match on the main card.

UFC 299 - Benoit Saint Denis media day interview

Dustin Poirier - ufc 299 media day interview

UFC 299 - Benoit Saint Denis Pre-Fight press conference

UFC 299 - Dustin Poirier Pre-Fight press conference

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-dustin-poirier-benoit-saint-denis

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

benoit-saint-denis-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins

dustin-poirier-ufc-299-ceremonial-official-weigh-ins

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-benoit-saint-denis

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-dustin-poirier

Dustin Poirier Benoit Saint Denis UFC 299 faceoff

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-dustin-poirier-benoit-saint-denis

UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-in

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis of France face…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis of France face off during the UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Benoit Saint Denis

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Bruce Buffer

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299 1

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299 3

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299 4

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Dustin Poirier fights Benoit Saint Denis of France during their lightweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Benoit Saint Denis of France fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Benoit Saint Denis of France fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Benoit Saint Denis of France fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Benoit Saint Denis of France fights Dustin Poirier during their lightweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 299- Saint Denis vs Poirier

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis is checked by medical staff members after his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299 2

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299

Dustin Poirier - ufc 299 post-fight interview

Dustin Poirier - ufc 299 post-fight interview 1

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie