Bengals WR Kwamie Lassiter has special moment in Arizona homecoming

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II was elevated off the practice squad for the Week 5 game in Arizona, where he’s from. He had his first career catch in the game, taking home a game ball given to him by head coach Zac Taylor.

Son of the late former Cardinal Kwamie Lassiter, who once had four interceptions in a game, Lassiter was named a captain before the game by Taylor for his homecoming.

“It was special. I appreciate what Zac and the staff did,” Lassiter said per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It was an RPO. If the ball was going to come to me, I was going to be ready for it.”

The catch was for two yards and was Burrow’s last completion of the day late in the game. Lassiter replaced Tee Higgins on the roster for the game since he’s out with a rib injury.

Lassiter went undrafted out of Kansas in 2022 and has been on the Bengals practice squad since then. Taylor spoke highly of what he has brought to the team even in that role.

“Kwamie has been everything that we want to be around, he’s done a great job on our practice squad and did a great job when his number was called last year when he came in against Tennessee when we elevated him,” he said. “He’s a guy that’s very dependable, we have a lot of trust in him.”

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire