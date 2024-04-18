Bengals take unexpected target in expert’s new mock draft

It’s mock draft season for at least another week and the Cincinnati Bengals continue to be one of the more interesting teams in the first round.

One thing we’ve yet to see mock drafts do for the Bengals, though, is have them select Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey at No. 18 in the first round.

That first comes from CBS Sports’ Will Brinson:

Letting Tee Higgins walk while replacing him in the draft the same year would fit the Bengals’ modus operandi.

In the process, the Bengals pass on some notables such as popular theory Byron Murphy, a defensive line prospect who could help right away.

McConkey isn’t a bad prospect nor target for the Bengals, though he might better fit the Tyler Boyd role in the slot — a role going to Mike Gesicki and a possible rookie.

Then again, the Bengals do like to address needs one year in advance (like when they drafted Dax Hill ahead of Jessie Bates’ departure). If so, an early wideout might be the move if the team anticipates Tee Higgins leaving after playing next season on the franchise tag.

