Bengals suggested as fit for big free-agent OL

The Cincinnati Bengals remain a team that looks like it could add further help to the offensive line this offseason.

While many of the projections focus on the Bengals doing so during the draft after the addition of Trent Brown, that’s not the case for all.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, for example, projects the Bengals as a nice fit for free agent veteran tackle Andrus Peat:

The Bengals are well-positioned for a bounce-back year with a healthy Joe Burrow returning under center, but their hopes of a deep playoff run could be quickly derailed by offensive line injuries. Peat would provide Cincinnati with an ideal insurance option in case Brown doesn’t live up to expectations, along with some much-needed depth at guard.

What’s interesting about Peat is that, while he was forced into playing left tackle last year, he’s spent the bulk of a very productive career at left guard. That’s another area the Bengals could seek to upgrade this offseason to give Cordell Volson some competition.

But like Trent Brown, Peat is another free agent at this stage of the market with availability issues, as he’s played in 13 or more games just two times since 2019.

Still, Peat is a name to keep in mind at this stage, especially if the team doesn’t go offensive line early in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire