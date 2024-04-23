Bengals re-sign QB Jake Browning to multi-year extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have hit on an expected housekeeping move ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, re-signing quarterback Jake Browning.

According by the team, it’s a two-year deal for the exclusive rights free agent who had the memorable run as a starter last year after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

The extension is a sign of good faith from the team, as opposed to merely signing him to the one-year league minimum.

The Bengals also announced that they have signed free agent passer Logan Woodside to a one-year deal. He was originally a seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2018.

The Bengals had previously re-signed another exclusive rights free agent near the start of voluntary workouts last week.

