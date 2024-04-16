Bengals announce roster moves at voluntary workouts

With players arriving at Paycor Stadium for spring activities, the Cincinnati Bengals made two moves official.

Monday, the team announced that long-snapper Cal Adomitis re-signed. The team had extended him an exclusive rights free agent tender back in February.

The team also announced the re-signing of linebacker Joe Bachie, a fifth-year contributor on special teams and key depth. As expected, he re-joins the likes of Akeem Davis-Gaither on the depth chart behind starters Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt.

This is the first of an expected handful of housekeeping moves for the team as coaches and players go through the usual spring paces.

