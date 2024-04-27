Bengals select Iowa TE Erick All in fourth round, 115th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals waited until the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft to address the tight end position, selecting Iowa’s Erick All.

All was a prospect the Bengals expressed heavy interest in during the pre-draft process. His well-rounded, pro-ready game will give him a shot at contributing right away.

The Bengals added Mike Gesicki and re-signed both Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample this offseason, so All is a future-minded pick.

Over the first two days of the draft, the Bengals added Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round, then Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. With two third-round picks, they added Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton and McKinnley Jackson, a defensive tackle out of Texas A&M.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire